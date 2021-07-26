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EVERY DOCTOR TELLS ME I AM SO SORRY YOU TOOK A COVID VAXX BRANDON CRAWFORD (mirrored)
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2500 views • July 26, 2021
EVERY DOCTOR TELLS ME I AM SO SORRY YOU TOOK A COVID VAXX BRANDON CRAWFORD (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbF04Idi7uWS/
Did those doctors take it? Did they push it on people? We don't need more study. If they do they have not gotten over their own medical bullshit. Why don't some of these malpractice misfits come on here and tell the world they should not get euthanized?
Source: Sergeant Major
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Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbF04Idi7uWS/
Did those doctors take it? Did they push it on people? We don't need more study. If they do they have not gotten over their own medical bullshit. Why don't some of these malpractice misfits come on here and tell the world they should not get euthanized?
Source: Sergeant Major
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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