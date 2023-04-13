The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Just Do You Boo'

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

Biblically, being who you are means that you go forward conquering the world with the gifts God gave you. Newsflash! You don't have to identify as a species or gender that you weren't born as. Understand that God made you for such a time as this. All of the trials and challenges can be used to make you an even better version of the Warrior Of Light that God intends you to be.





So, no matter what challenge you are facing today, know that God through the blood of Jesus has given you everything you need to blast evil a "new one". Let's get after life! Rock on!





BE YOU - Inspirational & Motivational Video

ABOVE INSPIRATION

King's X - Dogman

