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SHE WAS MOST LIKELY PERFECTLY HEALTHY BEFORE SHE RECEIVED THE TOXIC SHOT FROM PFIZER
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121 views • July 25, 2021
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Zero Tolerance Media UK News, [20.07.21 12:15] [ Album ] She was probably perfectly healthy and didn’t need the experimental toxic shot from Pfizer. This is what government, media and medical brainwashing does to people... she'll be written off as 'Functional Neurological Disorder', and another pharmaceutical victim. https://t.me/zerotolerancemedia/1056
Zero Tolerance Media UK News, [20.07.21 12:15] [ Album ] She was probably perfectly healthy and didn’t need the experimental toxic shot from Pfizer. This is what government, media and medical brainwashing does to people... she'll be written off as 'Functional Neurological Disorder', and another pharmaceutical victim. https://t.me/zerotolerancemedia/1056
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