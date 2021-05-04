4/5/2021 Miles Guo: “The CCP’s Plan to Take Down the U.S. with Money”. The CCP to Launch Two Most Critical Attacks on the U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The first attack is to create the financial crisis and stock market crisis in the US. The second attack, which is the most critical one, is to persuade all the countries to move their gold away from the US and deposit them in Communist China. The CCP offers interest-free loan to these countries, equivalent to gold. Over a dozen countries have accepted the offer or signed the deal. This scheme was plotted by a person currently in the Qincheng prison, and his daughter is our fellow fighter.