The Holocaust

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How did hatred become an organized system that changed history forever? The answer is far more disturbing than most people realize. Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover the story behind one of humanity's darkest chapters.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jJdpildLt36opVmyQYErP?si=db9b1750f1194598
#HolocaustHistory
#worldwar2
#nazigermany
#JewishHistory
#humanrights
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