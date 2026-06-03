What is Under the Whitehouse Ballroom?

They’re building a six-level underground bunker under the White House and calling it a “ballroom renovation.” Hope and Tivon joined SGT Report for a two-part bombshell interview exposing what’s REALLY going on — and it’s bigger than anything you’ve seen covered in mainstream media. We’re talking about the same companies funding the bunker (Palantir, Oracle, Google, Lockheed Martin) also building a master AI database merging your health records, tax data, and immigration files. We cover the Genesis Mission — Trump’s executive order to let AI run federal science with NO humans in the loop — and the Solstice supercomputer with 100,000 GPUs that’s classified-capable and bigger than any existing facility can house. Plus: the CIA’s heartbeat-tracking technology that found a downed pilot in Iran, brain cells being used as computer chips in actual data centers, and the fact that 96.7% of neurotech companies are already selling your brainwave data. All of it is DOCUMENTED — court filings, peer-reviewed science, government contracts. Don’t miss this one.



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Also be sure to check out the intensive article that covers all the backup source information we cover on my substack here:

https://hopegirlblog.substack.com/p/the-control-grid-whats-under-the



The full article is 28 pages long with 95 source links — peer-reviewed journals, government contracts, court filings, Senate testimony, official press releases, and published engineering frameworks. Every claim is verified. Every link is live. This is the kind of document that serious researchers, journalists, and informed citizens spend months trying to compile. I did it for you, in one place.

The full article covers: the complete ballroom bunker investigation with all legal and financial details; the Genesis Mission and Solstice supercomputer in full; the IoBNT framework with its graphene delivery pathways through water, air, and medical devices; the toxicology research on graphene exposure; human digital twins and medical body area networks; the Five Eyes surveillance alliance and how the new AI infrastructure serves as its processing backbone; the full Palantir fusion center network; directed energy effects on the brain, including the Havana Syndrome confirmation and the Norway experiment; the Internet of Behaviors as a population-scale nudging system; and an environmental analysis of data center water consumption as physical evidence of surveillance scale.

I am reserving this full document exclusively for my paying Substack subscribers — not because I want to gatekeep information, but because the level of work that went into producing a 28-page, 95-source verified research document of this quality is simply not something I can continue to do for free. This is top-tier investigative research. It is the sort of document reserved for serious people only.

However with that said, if you are already a free subscriber to my substack, you can read one of my paid posts for free, this post included.