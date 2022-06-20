Oh great Edible Insects Are Coming To Japan I Can Hardly Contain Myself...





One Of The Most Disappointing Things I Have Ever Seen In my Life Is For A 98% Homogenous, Once-Proud, Ferocious Nation To Just Bend Over And Meekly, Even Enthusiastically Accept Every Single One Of The Absolute Worst Aspects Of The New World Order Globohomo Agenda.





Sickening