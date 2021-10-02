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The Rapture At The Last Trumpet
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82 views • October 02, 2021
The Rapture happens at the last trumpet. It would be more convenient to not have to go through the tribulation, but that isn't what Jesus or the Bible says. Wishful thinking convinces us that Christians won't have to go through the tribulation, BUT please don't count on it! It would not be wise to do so.
For more information, here is a longer video called "The Secret to Surviving the Great Tribulation"
https://bit.ly/3AlHJTE
For more information, here is a longer video called "The Secret to Surviving the Great Tribulation"
https://bit.ly/3AlHJTE
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