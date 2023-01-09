⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 9, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (9 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces launched strikes at the concentration areas of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka, Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy has been eliminated near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).





◽️ The AFU have suffered irretrievable losses of over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, attacks launched by aviation and artillery have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lozovaya (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continue their offensive.





◽️ Complex fire strikes are launched at AFU units deployed along all the line of contact.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 4 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, Russian units launched fire strikes at the concentration areas of manpower and hardware near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated to the north of Pavlovka and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 89 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 126 areas.





◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lozovaya (Kharkov region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 radars have been destroyed near Verkhnekamenskoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system has been destroyed near Ivanovka (Lugansk People's Republic) at its firing position.





◽️ 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 2 Ukrainian Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed near Zvanovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Novodanilovka and Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region) at their firing positions.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down Su-25 and MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Rovnoye and Grodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Verolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonopopovka, Golikovo, Poltava (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as near Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov region).





◽️ Moreover, 10 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Zugres, Dokuchayevsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 367 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,856 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,460 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 972 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,793 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,978 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.