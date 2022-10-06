© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1t3w7801
10/05/2022 India is planning a $1.2 trillion mega project to compete with China. The project would identify new production clusters and link those sites seamlessly to the railway network, ports and airports in India