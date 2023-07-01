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WARNING CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE IS HIGHLY TOXIC!
Lugols Iodine is one of the best Iodine supplements out there that can aid in optimizing thyroid, heart, brain function, and energy production, whilst detoxifying the body of many toxic substances such as bromides and toxic heavy metals when use safely and correctly.
But there are a lot of people who make the mistake of buying Lugols Iodine supplements that have been made from toxic Chinese reagents which result in there be many things like mercury, cadmium, and many other toxic substances in it and this is a mistake you don't want to be making, so I have made this video to educate you on this FULLY!
If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this subject, watch this video "WARNING CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE ARE HIGHLY TOXIC!" from start to finish!
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