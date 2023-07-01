Create New Account
WARNING CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE IS HIGHLY TOXIC!
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE IS HIGHLY TOXIC!


Lugols Iodine is one of the best Iodine supplements out there that can aid in optimizing thyroid, heart, brain function, and energy production, whilst detoxifying the body of many toxic substances such as bromides and toxic heavy metals when use safely and correctly.


But there are a lot of people who make the mistake of buying Lugols Iodine supplements that have been made from toxic Chinese reagents which result in there be many things like mercury, cadmium, and many other toxic substances in it and this is a mistake you don't want to be making, so I have made this video to educate you on this FULLY!


If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this subject, watch this video "WARNING CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE ARE HIGHLY TOXIC!" from start to finish!


