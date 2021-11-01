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Anarchy Versus the State - Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio Debates Jake Diliberto
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24 views • November 01, 2021
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/FDR2146
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, engages in a ferocious debate with Jake Diliberto about the value and violence of US foreign policy, the long-term effects of the US involvement in World War I, the destruction of civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the ethical foundations of a truly free society. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com Jake Diliberto is a Political Scientist and Christian Theologian. He is a Ph D. candidate from UK University of Birmingham, and is a resident scholar on US National Security. He is the co-founder of Vets for Rethinking Afghanistan. Jake is a specialist in Religious Conflict and Religious Guerrilla Warfare. He served as a US Marine in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001 Af-Pak, and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Jake is a co-founder of Veterans for Rethinking Afghanistan and a policy adviser and analyst with US based advocacy organization Rethinking Afghanistan.
http://www.libertychat.com
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, engages in a ferocious debate with Jake Diliberto about the value and violence of US foreign policy, the long-term effects of the US involvement in World War I, the destruction of civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the ethical foundations of a truly free society. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com Jake Diliberto is a Political Scientist and Christian Theologian. He is a Ph D. candidate from UK University of Birmingham, and is a resident scholar on US National Security. He is the co-founder of Vets for Rethinking Afghanistan. Jake is a specialist in Religious Conflict and Religious Guerrilla Warfare. He served as a US Marine in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001 Af-Pak, and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Jake is a co-founder of Veterans for Rethinking Afghanistan and a policy adviser and analyst with US based advocacy organization Rethinking Afghanistan.
http://www.libertychat.com
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