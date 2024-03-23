Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thinkin Electronic & Information Warefare Convergence
channel image
Nonvaxer420
52 Subscribers
137 views
Published a day ago

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/

magnetic human body communication

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

electromagnetic warfare

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to us

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654791/

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/12/4079

.

https://www.ieee802.org/15/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

human activity recognition radar

.

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

precision ai healthcare

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future

biosignals

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470858/#:~:text=These%20exogenous%20stimuli%20include%20temperature,tissue%20%5B11%2C12%5D.

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

biomedical engineer

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full

graphene healthcare

.

[THERE IS SO MUCH  EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

Keywords
trump2024xjabeloncovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket