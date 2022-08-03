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Steve Kirsch: The Covid-19 Vax “Blood Clots” Aren’t Blood!
Steve Kirsch tells John Fredericks that the Covid-19 vaccine “Blood Clots” aren't even blood and we’re only finding that out now because researchers didn’t bother to look when testing the vaccines!
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