Zakharova's Harsh Reaction to an interview with former German Chancellor Merkel to Zeit newspaper.

Former German Chancellor Merkel, who participated in the meetings of the Normandy format, in the process of developing the Minsk agreements, shared what Berlin really thought.

This is the first time I've heard it so clearly. Yes, the Kiev regime has repeatedly said that it was not going to fulfill the Minsk agreements, but the West, those countries and their leaders that were directly part of the Normandy format, have never declared this so clearly.

Today we have received evidence that everything that was worked out and presented to the world as agreements and became part of international law in the form of a UN Security Council resolution binding on every state is a falsification. It was a flirtation using international law for the sole purpose of pumping weapons into the Kiev regime, politically preparing to start hostilities.

This is a specific application for the tribunal.

💬 For many days now, I’ve been following a real-life drama unfolding in Germany with bated breath. Recently 25 people were arrested there on suspicion of plotting and supporting a coup d’etat.





Words cannot express how concerned we are about the German constitutional system, which nearly fell victim to a putsch. Just think about it: 25 historical re-enactors could have overthrown a democracy in the centre of Europe! But the Republic stood strong. The “dangerous terrorists” calling themselves Reichsburger (including Prince Reiss, for God’s sake) have been defeated.





But a little bit more and… I dread to imagine what could have happened. Neither the 200,000-strong Bundeswehr, nor the Ramstein air base with a 30,000-strong US contingent, nor the BND and BfV intelligence services could have prevented the revival of the Prussian monarchy and the German Empire.





But Berlin held back the 25 revolutionaries. It was an impeccable job, bravo. Our standing ovation. The constitutional system is safe once again.





But there is a small question. A tiny one.





When Joschka Fischer supported the allegedly “peaceful transition of power” following the 2005 “Orange revolution,” when Guido Westerwelle met with the leaders of Ukrainian opposition on Maidan in 2013, when Frank-Walter Steinmeier held “mediation talks” with the putschists and usurpers during Euromaidan, didn’t it amount to direct support of the same coup d’etat that was so dashingly and harshly suppressed by German authorities inside their own country? And this is not a case of change in the political paradigm of the Federal Republic of Germany, since the people at the top are the same. Yes, indeed the same Frank-Walter Steinmeier who now proudly boasts of the “German liberal democracy which defended itself” gave his full support to the putschists on Maidan. Unless he was replaced by a double along with Merkel.





The seizure of constitutional bodies of power including parliament, courts, territorial and national executive offices by ultra-right radicals – does that amount to an attempted coup or not? If so, then why at least three German foreign ministers directly and politically supported it in Ukraine? If not, then what sort of coup d'état attempt could it have been with those Reichsburger?





This is a direct question that Berlin has to answer.



