Al-Qassam (Hamas) - 2 recent operations - drone bombing plus sniper op
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago
  1. Al-Qassam (Hamas) published the video showing the operation of dropping 2 anti-personnel grenades, via a drone, atop an israeli military point, east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.
  2. ﻿﻿Al-Qassam (Hamas) published a video showing the sniping operation that took out an IOF soldier, south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, in Gaza City.

Source @Fotros Resistance (AryJeay)

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

https://christs.net/

hamas al-qassam drone bombing sniper op

