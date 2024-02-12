Why They're Taking Out [Bidan] Now

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Obama/Clinton Inc. Are Behind It!

* [Big Mike] is not the Dems’ candidate.

* They’re getting rid of Joe now because they need time to build up the others on their short list.

* He is and always has been a real bad guy.

* Dems are vicious; when they’re done with you, they’re done.

* Joe is outside the tent.

* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 12 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4cydco-did-obama-do-biden-dirty-ep.-2185-02122024.html