Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why They're Taking Out [Bidan] Now
channel image
Son of the Republic
639 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Obama/Clinton Inc. Are Behind It!

* [Big Mike] is not the Dems’ candidate.

* They’re getting rid of Joe now because they need time to build up the others on their short list.

* He is and always has been a real bad guy.

* Dems are vicious; when they’re done with you, they’re done.

* Joe is outside the tent.

* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4cydco-did-obama-do-biden-dirty-ep.-2185-02122024.html

Keywords
dan bonginojoe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositionlarppolitical theaterreplacementbody doublewag the dogchoreographystuntmanunipartyfall guybidengatethe moviefreak showbiden crime familybig guypuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationplot twistlive-action role play

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket