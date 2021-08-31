CONNIE YOM IS BACK AND SHE'S ON FIRE!

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This is the only copy of a livestream made by a young woman by the name of Connie Yom, who, at the time, resided in California with her husband and young son. It is assumed she still does. In this video, she describes an awakening which, I felt, was rather brilliant. Since then, however, she has fancied herself a "Chosen One", and has, about a year ago, made it apparent to the world that she is now a "witch". This video remains as a historical record of this young woman prior to her current life and teachings of apostacy. Use it as a warning.