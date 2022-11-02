Blue Graphene Ribbons : People are reporting this new phenomenon being witnessed in the injected blood

325 views • November 02, 2022

People are reporting a new phenomenon being witnessed in the injected blood - blue graphene ribbons.Source @Corona Conspiracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.