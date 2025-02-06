Weekly Catholic Man Moment Message: The Wisdom of God vs. Human Wisdom

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net





February 9 2025





Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Topic: The Wisdom of God vs. Human Wisdom





YearC, Luke 5:1-11: They left everything and followed Jesus.





Gospel - Luke 5:1-11

While the crowd was pressing in on Jesus and listening

to the word of God,

he was standing by the Lake of Gennesaret.

He saw two boats there alongside the lake;

the fishermen had disembarked and were washing their nets.

Getting into one of the boats, the one belonging to Simon,

he asked him to put out a short distance from the shore.

Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.

After he had finished speaking, he said to Simon,

"Put out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch."

Simon said in reply,

"Master, we have worked hard all night and have caught nothing,

but at your command I will lower the nets."

When they had done this, they caught a great number of fish

and their nets were tearing.

They signaled to their partners in the other boat

to come to help them.

They came and filled both boats

so that the boats were in danger of sinking.

When Simon Peter saw this, he fell at the knees of Jesus and said,

"Depart from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man."

For astonishment at the catch of fish they had made seized him

and all those with him,

and likewise James and John, the sons of Zebedee,

who were partners of Simon.

Jesus said to Simon, "Do not be afraid;

from now on you will be catching men."

When they brought their boats to the shore,

they left everything and followed him.





In Summary --





Imagine the thrill of reeling in a bounty of fish, your nets straining with the weight of an incredible catch. That's exactly what happened when Jesus instructed Simon to put out into the deep water and lower his nets for a haul. Despite the long and fruitless night of fishing that had preceded it, Simon couldn't resist the Master's command. And it was a decision that would change his life forever - as the nets tore with the sheer number of fish on board, Simon knew that he had stumbled upon something much greater than a simple catch. He had discovered a new way of living, a new sense of purpose, and a new relationship with the divine.









The Wisdom of God vs. Human Wisdom --





The Gospel reading from St. Luke (Lk 5:1-11) highlights the profound difference between the wisdom of God and human wisdom. When establishing a global enterprise, a modern businessman would likely choose leaders from among the most qualified and experienced individuals. However, Christ chose humble, uneducated fishermen from Galilee to be his assistants and successors, defying conventional wisdom.





He had the freedom to select from a pool of highly educated priests, scribes, and Roman officers, or even renowned Greek philosophers who could have lent prestige to the Gospel message. Yet, Christ chose to entrust the mission of spreading the Good News to these simple fishermen, demonstrating his ability to discern the hearts and wills of men.





The society Christ was establishing was not a worldly organization, but a divine institution that would facilitate eternal salvation. The truths he entrusted to its care were not based on human wisdom, but on divine revelation that required no external validation. In selecting his Apostles, Christ revealed his divine wisdom and the divine origin of the Christian faith.





As we reflect on our Christian heritage, let us express our gratitude by living out our faith in our daily lives. We can do this without relying on eloquence or personal prestige. By living as true Christians, carrying our crosses patiently, and serving others, we demonstrate a profound understanding of Christ's teachings. This is the true essence of Christian eloquence and apostleship.

