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Trump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary
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7 views • February 13, 2020
President Donald Trump easily wins the New Hampshire primary, a state he lost only by a few thousand votes in the 2016 general election to Hillary Clinton; reaction and analysis from Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.
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