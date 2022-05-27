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Alert: Stew Peters Issues Critical Warning: This Is It, They're Coming For Our Guns
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71 views • May 27, 2022
Using the DEATHS of innocent children as political motive to install gun control has GOT to be the most DISGUSTING move ever. Stew Peters addresses the HORRIFIC happening of a Texas School shooting, and more.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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