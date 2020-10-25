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A Coronavirus Breakdown: Surgical Masks VS. N95 Masks & More
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136 views • October 25, 2020
What's the difference between a surgical mask and a N95? Are cloth-based and/or surgical masks really effective? Is coronavirus spread by droplet or aerosols? Why are 10% of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases health care workers? Are we not protecting ourselves well enough? How serious is this whole COVID19 virus anyways?
This video tackles these questions head on. In it, Siobhan, a 3rd year internal medicine resident working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada asks Dr. Rishi Desai (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rishi-desai-md-mph-96981073), the former epidemic intelligence officer for the CDC, pediatric infectious disease doctor and current medical director at Osmosis, to give us his opinion. In addition, additional footage from the WHO and from a SKY News interview with our friend, scholar, activist and politician Jason Roberge are shown to drive points home.
OUR TAKE: Nurses are taught that when masks are wet they are worse than nothing. Moisture comes naturally with breathing. So, how can masks be worn patient to patient over a period of hours or even be worn by members of the general public of similar time periods? The answer is they can't.
One thing to note is the difference between respirators and masks. Masks can range anywhere from the little paper things you buy by the 100s for protection from dust, all the way up to low-end particulate filters and soft, comfortable cloth-based masks. The key element that makes them masks rather than respirators is that they don’t have an air-tight seal against the face.
In order for a mask to be certified by NIOSH and given a letter/number rating, it has to have an airtight seal. After all, if you’re trying to filter out a dangerous chemical, PARTICULATE, or smoke, if the mask isn’t air-tight, that particulate can still get in around the mask. Therefore, for workplace safety and hazardous chemical handling, an air-tight seal is required. This certification makes it a respirator.
Much of what people are wearing don't even qualify as masks let alone respirators of any kind. Clearly, cloth-based masks and surgical masks are not air tight nor do they stop small particles. Putting up plexiglass in stores is pretty worthless too considering particulates are airborne. The good news is as the WHO has stated (despite the Mainstream Media's attempt to cover up that truth), it is very rare for asymptomatic transmission to occur. Nevertheless, everyone has seemingly lost their collective mind and are living in fear, succumbing to the tyranny of the power-hungry Democrats and Communist Chinese... the very same people who worked to create and release this 19th Coronavirus onto the world population from the Wuhan, China biolab.
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Purchase Your Very Own 'Say No To Masks Say Yes To Freedom' T-Shirt at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/say-no-to-masks-say-yes-to-freedom-6-variants
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I'm assuming the leftist scientists and powers that be and their allies at big tech (i.e. YouTube) will work to take down this well thought out and well made compilation of video and evidence because that is par for the course in this day and age. As George Orwell, so eloquently put it, "In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act". Orwell, went on to say, "The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it." Surely, this is wear we are in our society today and the indoctrinated, brainwashed sheeple people of this planet have taken the bait hook, line, and sinker and are being used as pawns on the political chessboard to do the bitting of the corrupt so called 'elites'.
SOURCES:
1. DOCTOR REVEALS TRUTH ABOUT MASKS: Why Healthcare Workers Are Catching COVID-19 https://youtu.be/rb8UBlf2xnA
2. N95, N99, N100: What’s the Difference Between Each Mask? https://ellessco.com/blog/2019/12/n95-n99-n100-difference
3. Jason Alexander Roberge Lectures Leftist Sky News Reporter Pushing Asymptomatic Coronavirus Fears https://youtu.be/P5MqeoAp158
#COVID19, #SurgicalMasks, #N95Masks
This video tackles these questions head on. In it, Siobhan, a 3rd year internal medicine resident working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada asks Dr. Rishi Desai (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rishi-desai-md-mph-96981073), the former epidemic intelligence officer for the CDC, pediatric infectious disease doctor and current medical director at Osmosis, to give us his opinion. In addition, additional footage from the WHO and from a SKY News interview with our friend, scholar, activist and politician Jason Roberge are shown to drive points home.
OUR TAKE: Nurses are taught that when masks are wet they are worse than nothing. Moisture comes naturally with breathing. So, how can masks be worn patient to patient over a period of hours or even be worn by members of the general public of similar time periods? The answer is they can't.
One thing to note is the difference between respirators and masks. Masks can range anywhere from the little paper things you buy by the 100s for protection from dust, all the way up to low-end particulate filters and soft, comfortable cloth-based masks. The key element that makes them masks rather than respirators is that they don’t have an air-tight seal against the face.
In order for a mask to be certified by NIOSH and given a letter/number rating, it has to have an airtight seal. After all, if you’re trying to filter out a dangerous chemical, PARTICULATE, or smoke, if the mask isn’t air-tight, that particulate can still get in around the mask. Therefore, for workplace safety and hazardous chemical handling, an air-tight seal is required. This certification makes it a respirator.
Much of what people are wearing don't even qualify as masks let alone respirators of any kind. Clearly, cloth-based masks and surgical masks are not air tight nor do they stop small particles. Putting up plexiglass in stores is pretty worthless too considering particulates are airborne. The good news is as the WHO has stated (despite the Mainstream Media's attempt to cover up that truth), it is very rare for asymptomatic transmission to occur. Nevertheless, everyone has seemingly lost their collective mind and are living in fear, succumbing to the tyranny of the power-hungry Democrats and Communist Chinese... the very same people who worked to create and release this 19th Coronavirus onto the world population from the Wuhan, China biolab.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Purchase Your Very Own 'Say No To Masks Say Yes To Freedom' T-Shirt at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/say-no-to-masks-say-yes-to-freedom-6-variants
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I'm assuming the leftist scientists and powers that be and their allies at big tech (i.e. YouTube) will work to take down this well thought out and well made compilation of video and evidence because that is par for the course in this day and age. As George Orwell, so eloquently put it, "In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act". Orwell, went on to say, "The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it." Surely, this is wear we are in our society today and the indoctrinated, brainwashed sheeple people of this planet have taken the bait hook, line, and sinker and are being used as pawns on the political chessboard to do the bitting of the corrupt so called 'elites'.
SOURCES:
1. DOCTOR REVEALS TRUTH ABOUT MASKS: Why Healthcare Workers Are Catching COVID-19 https://youtu.be/rb8UBlf2xnA
2. N95, N99, N100: What’s the Difference Between Each Mask? https://ellessco.com/blog/2019/12/n95-n99-n100-difference
3. Jason Alexander Roberge Lectures Leftist Sky News Reporter Pushing Asymptomatic Coronavirus Fears https://youtu.be/P5MqeoAp158
#COVID19, #SurgicalMasks, #N95Masks
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