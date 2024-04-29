Create New Account
50 Rockets Fell in the Area of the Miron Military Training Ground in Jebel Al-Jarmak
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

The Iron Dome completely stopped working and did not respond to any missiles from southern Lebanon after it was disabled by cyber weapons.

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel


