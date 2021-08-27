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Dr Byrne, Brain death is a lie
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155 views • August 27, 2021
They are butchering our families.. stealing organs. Dont let them ventilate you or yours!!
What are they doing after they take your still living body?
Organ Harvesting!>>>
https://www.brighteon.com/2967bb04-041a-4441-a0b5-e34816e3dc93
Dont wait for Trump or any other Hopium type of asshat
Hopium >> ( https://www.brighteon.com/6ea5fa43-8562-4e62-896b-947a69e02669 )
Rise up!
What are they doing after they take your still living body?
Organ Harvesting!>>>
https://www.brighteon.com/2967bb04-041a-4441-a0b5-e34816e3dc93
Dont wait for Trump or any other Hopium type of asshat
Hopium >> ( https://www.brighteon.com/6ea5fa43-8562-4e62-896b-947a69e02669 )
Rise up!
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