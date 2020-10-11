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Q - Killing the Mockingbird - by Joe M
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1659 views • October 11, 2020
„Q - Nužudyti Strazdą Giesmininką“ ( „Q – Killing the Mockingbird“ by Joe M ) – tai trumpas vaizdo įrašas, kuris buvo pirmą kartą viešai paskelbtas 2018m. Jame pateikiama informacija, atskleidžianti, didžiausios visų laikų masinės medijos manipuliacijos programos, „Strazdas Giesmininkas“ tikslus.
Autorius - Joe M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFe_yKnRf4XM7W_sWbcxtw
Autorius - Joe M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFe_yKnRf4XM7W_sWbcxtw
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