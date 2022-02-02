Will Trump Run in 2024: Midterm Elections May Determine It? (2022)

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Isa 41:9 I have called you back from the ends of the earth, saying, 'You are My servant.' For I have chosen you and will not throw you away.

Isa 41:10 Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with My victorious right hand.

Isa 41:11 "See, all your angry enemies lie there, confused and humiliated. Anyone who opposes you will die and come to nothing.

Isa 41:12 You will look in vain for those who tried to conquer you. Those who attack you will come to nothing.

Isa 41:13 For I hold you by your right hand—I, the LORD your God. And I say to you, 'Don't be afraid. I am here to help you.

Isa 41:14 Though you are a lowly worm, O Jacob, don't be afraid, people of Israel, for I will help you. I am the LORD, your Redeemer. I am the Holy One of Israel.'

Isa 41:15 You will be a new threshing instrument with many sharp teeth. You will tear your enemies apart, making chaff of mountains.

Isa 41:16 You will toss them into the air, and the wind will blow them all away; a whirlwind will scatter them. Then you will rejoice in the LORD. You will glory in the Holy One of Israel.

Isa 41:17 "When the poor and needy search for water and there is none, and their tongues are parched from thirst, then I, the LORD, will answer them. I, the God of Israel, will never abandon them.

Isa 41:18 I will open up rivers for them on the high plateaus. I will give them fountains of water in the valleys. I will fill the desert with pools of water. Rivers fed by springs will flow across the parched ground.

Isa 41:19 I will plant trees in the barren desert—cedar, acacia, myrtle, olive, cypress, fir, and pine.

Isa 41:20 I am doing this so all who see this miracle will understand what it means—that it is the LORD who has done this, the Holy One of Israel who created it.