1 - The Evidence – The real effects of the supernovae on the solar system

The first video of the series "the Evidence", describes accurately, and through simple graphs, how the limit distance of danger of supernovae is much greater than that given by astronomers.

From the graphs you can see how the supernovae, that have exploded starting from 1600 to today, have affected the Earth but also the Sun.

The limit distance calculated by astronomers is 20-50 light years, the one recalculated in the video is 500-1000 light years.

From the graphs you can also note that it has been about 400 years since a visible supernova exploded in the Milky Way.

So there is a high probability that one will explode in these decades.