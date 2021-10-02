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Dr. Richard Fleming warns how future generations will CONDEMN us all if we don't stop the medical genocide
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102 views • October 02, 2021
Dr. Richard M Fleming joins guest host Mike Adams on the 'vaccines' are interfering with the natural Immune System and more...
Frankenstein fictionally created a monster, and Fauci et al have created this real monster in the vaccines for Covid.
Credit Mike Adams Health Ranger Report and Dr Richard Fleming
flemingmethod.com
brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://naturalnews.com
Frankenstein fictionally created a monster, and Fauci et al have created this real monster in the vaccines for Covid.
Credit Mike Adams Health Ranger Report and Dr Richard Fleming
flemingmethod.com
brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://naturalnews.com
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