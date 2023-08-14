Safety Wars Live 8-14-2023 Hawaii Fires, Safety Commentary

Jim covers the Hawaii fires and discusses some of what could be done, some of it controversial. Sovereign immunity strikes again. Then we discuss the day's safety news.

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