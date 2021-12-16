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First Unsealed Indictment [Arrest] Will Trigger A Mass Awakening! Will Trump Be Back By Christmas?
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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General Flynn's Dire Warning! 500,000 Vaccine Deaths in The U.S. Plus Millions More Worldwide! HUGE Lawsuit Against CDC, WHO, Fauci & Gates! 1,000 Lawyers + 10,0000 Doctors Suing For Crimes Against Humanity!


https://rumble.com/vqs1wu-general-flynns-dire-warning-500000-vaccine-deaths-in-u.s.-millions-ww-huge-.html



Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Husband! CEO of Worldwide Shipping Co. Family Ties to CIA, MI-6 & Mossad!

https://rumble.com/vqrhrl-ghislaine-maxwells-secret-husband-ceo-of-worldwide-shipping-co.-family-ties.html



Trump Admin Version 2, JFK Jr., Flat Earth, The Vatican & Ft Knox Gold! Assange, Snowden & VP Flynn?


https://rumble.com/vqlr8a-trump-admin-version-2-jfk-jr.-flat-earth-the-vatican-and-ft-knox-gold-assan.html
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trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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