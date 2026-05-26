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More testimonies of Zionist sexual atrocities surface - on Flotilla
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'10,000 people are still in those conditions': More testimonies of Zionist sexual atrocities surface
💬 "I was dragged into a darkened container ship on a prison boat. I was sexually assaulted. I was beaten. And that was just the beginning of four days of absolute hell," an Australian activist detained by Israel revealed.
One can’t be proud to be an Australian if the country calls Israel a friend and ally given such facts, she added.
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