Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They think climate change should govern all of our lives: Victor Davis Hanson & Sean Hannity
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
37 views
Published 20 hours ago

They think climate change should govern all of our lives: Victor Davis Hanson & 

Sean Hannity


climate change hoax, global elites, green new deal, climate cult, climate scam, great reset, energy crisis, netzero

Keywords
green new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetglobal elitesenergy crisisnetzero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket