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YOU Will Be ILLEGAL
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61 views • May 23, 2020
If you have the Mark of the Beast you will function normally within society, but without the mark you will be illegal.
Have you thought about what it will take to refuse the Mark of the Beast? One of the first consequences will be not being able to operate within the legal structure of the system. You will not be able to buy or sell anything without it! Without an official biometric identification RFID chip implant, etc. you will not have a legal identification within the system. ...
Have you thought about what it will take to refuse the Mark of the Beast? One of the first consequences will be not being able to operate within the legal structure of the system. You will not be able to buy or sell anything without it! Without an official biometric identification RFID chip implant, etc. you will not have a legal identification within the system. ...
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