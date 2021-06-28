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EP 117: You Say UAP, I Say UFO...Let's Call the Whole Thing "Off"
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This week, we take a look at the just-released United States Government's official report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. We also take a look at the C.I.A. UFO photos that were released this past January. Are they finally admitting there are aliens? Are they finally admitting there are "out of this world" spacecraft invading our planet? Are they finally admitting that this is all just made-up nonsense? Join us as we discuss all of this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20973250-prelimary-assessment-uap-20210625
The CIA's UFO Photograph Collection: https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/cia/ufos/CIA-RDP79B00752A000300130001-1andCIA-RDP79B00752A000300120001-2.pdf
www.theblackvault.com
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20973250-prelimary-assessment-uap-20210625
The CIA's UFO Photograph Collection: https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/cia/ufos/CIA-RDP79B00752A000300130001-1andCIA-RDP79B00752A000300120001-2.pdf
www.theblackvault.com
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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