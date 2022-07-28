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Kash Patel EXPLAINS Chris Miller’s Testimony to the Unselect Committee
GalacticStorm
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97 views • July 28, 2022

There is a lot of confusion about the clip of Chris Miller’s testimony that was released by the Unselect Committee and shown on Brett Baier’s program yesterday, so let me just debunk lying Liz Cheney once again.

POTUS CANNOT GIVE A DIRECT ORDER TO SEND THE NAT’L GUARD TO THE CAPITOL.

He can only authorize it and then the local government has to request it. He authorized it before Jan 6th, but Pelosi and DC Mayor Bowser rejected the offer. 

For clarity, listen to this clip of Chris Miller and then listen to Kash explain it.

Keywords
political theatrechris millerkash patelunselect committeejan 6 hearing
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