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Vaccine Protester Olivia Hudok Graduates Valedictorian - WBOY TV
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308 views • October 18, 2019
West Virginia WBOY Channel 12 reports on the May 25, 2013 graduation of Pickens High School's valedictorian, Olivia Hudok. Because Olivia refused to comply with a newly passed policy of vaccine booster shot for all West Virginia 12th grade students, she was not permitted to attend classes with her peers. However, a circuit court ruling ordered homebound instruction and she delivered her valedictorian address on May 25, 2013. She was the only student in West Virginia to remain a public school student while refusing the vaccination. Update 10/18/2019! A recent arbitration award won by Olivia's father, Phillip Hudok, establishes a permanent exemption for all people in America who decide to exercise the free will granted in their birthright under the Creator. In the contract established, an opt-in is extended to all Americans. Visit the dedicated website: www.hudok.info It is your free will, it is your choice. With no apologies...Phillip Hudok
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