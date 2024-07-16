BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I'm Not Shocked That This Happened Eyewitness at Trump Rally In PA Shooting Speaks To Reporter - but no woman listed as shot, as he says
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 9 months ago

I'm Not Shocked That This Happened Eyewitness To Trump Rally In PA Shooting Speaks To Reporter

UPDATE: Go here to view this guy in stands and injured people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3N6CV2owsY&ab_channel=StoryfulNews%26Weather

Link below.

I do think that this was real that the shooting happened. But, I'm not sure about this guy? I've noticed in another video of this same man named Joseph, mentions a woman took a round, but I haven't read or heard about a woman anywhere else? Wondering if he's an actor, or what's up? Perhaps, it was blood splatter, matter from the killed man, details sounded messy? Maybe he took it for granted that she was wounded too? Wondering what others think, comment below if you want to. Cynthia  

UPDATE:  I just read a post about this man, as follows. I will look for that video, tomorrow and put link here or post the video. I remember seeing it, but didn't save that one. Here is what was posted, it has a few typos, I didn't change the person's posted words, as follows: 

Here's the video, that the following person said this guy can be seen, but it's a licensed video, so not posting, so go to YT to view:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3N6CV2owsY&ab_channel=StoryfulNews%26Weather

The footage does exist, I just watched on youboob. Search “Bloodied person carried away from stands following shooting at Trump rally”. About 4:16 he’s standing at the end of the bleacher railing. Red shirt with a bookie hat on. They did also help carry a woman out of the stands. Do know what her problem was.

Cynthia, the person came back about a typo:   Boonie hat. If you don’t know what that is google it and see pictures

Here's the link to the other video interview with this guy (Joseph):

https://www.brighteon.com/d3f06747-4881-492d-81fe-267960dcc268

Here is an article from Times, of victims, no mention of a woman:  https://time.com/6998724/trump-rally-shooting-victims/

Also about the victims, no woman:  https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/politics/victims-trump-shooting.html

Another link about victims and a video about them: https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/injured-trump-rally-attendees-update/

This original Video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbMRSp89HkI&t=169s&ab_channel=ForbesBreakingNews

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy