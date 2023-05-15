💥Greetings from Ramzan Kadyrov - Your Abrams is a child's pedal car - Here's the real power! - An upgraded T-72! Enhanced

Greetings from Ramzan Kadyrov:
"Abrams? Heh! Your Abrams is a child's pedal car.
Here's the real power! An upgraded T-72! Enhanced, upgraded! With the comfort and convenience of a Maybach. It even has a reversing camera, so that not to run somebody down accidentally, or even on the contrary, to run somebody down, if necessary. It excels the foreign machines in combat power, control, protection and serviceability. Any attack with it is like fishing on a yacht - one pleasure!
And most importantly - spectacular, recognizable and formidable appearance. Such tank will drive to Kyiv and carry out denazification, cracking Abrams like nuts along the way! Just wait!"💥💥💥
