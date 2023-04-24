Create New Account
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Facing Catastrophic Immune-Escape Pandemic
The New American
Covid vaccinations failed to promote herd immunity because of their inability to guard off infections and transmissions. That means that the virus continues to mutate into more transmissible and, imminently, more virulent variants. As a result, societies in highly vaccinated countries will be "caught by surprise" by such a variant and face massive loss of human lives.In this interview with The New American, renowned Belgian scientist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche talks about his new book, The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic: Nobody Can Conceal The Science That Nature Is Now Desperate To Unveil. Society in Highly Vaccinated Countries Will be Caught by Surprise. In it, he dives deep into highly complex areas of epidemiology, virology and vaccinology to show how the Covid virus is anything but under control and how the advent of Omicron turned the pandemic into a self-catalyzing chain of enhanced immune-escape instead of transitioning into endemicity. One of the solutions to avert the catastrophe would be the massive distribution of antiviral treatments such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, but it is nearly impossible to expect the decision makers to recommend it.


Please follow Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche on Twitter and Substack.

https://twitter.com/GVDBossche

https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/


The book is available at www.drgeert.com


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

