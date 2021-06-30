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An Interview with Bryan Wright
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27 views • June 30, 2021
An Interview with Bryan Wright (aka: Billy Wood) [2010] allows the former member of Church of the Sons of YHVH to finally say his piece concerning the slander campaign launched against him and Covenant People's Ministry by two excommunicated imposters. This lengthy show deals with everything from the supposed "mystery of dead Nazi money" to Marty Lindstedt's child molestation charges.
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