https://gettr.com/post/p2724s1870f

2/1/2023 Miles Guo: Yue Wenhai told me in person back then that the iPhones made in Foxconn's plant in Henan had built-in backdoor and trackers, and the funding given by the CCP government for implanting spy chips in cell phones was much greater than the profits from the manufacture of hardware.

2/1/2023 文贵直播：岳文海当年亲口告诉我，在河南富士康生产的苹果手机里有后门和跟踪器，中共政府给间谍芯片的植入提供了比生产手机获得的利润还要高的资金支持

