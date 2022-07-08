New Revelations of Democrat Attempt to Subvert 2016 Presidential Election

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Amistad Project Director Phill Kline tells Steve Gruber: In 2016, Speaker Pelosi’s daughter lead a group organized violent national protests to push the Russian collusion story to persuade the electoral college to not elect Trump.
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Catch this full interview on #SteveGruberShow: https://americasvoice.news/video/DgP4R3ovPU6Hc5R/