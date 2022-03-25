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March20th Speech Ukraine President Zelensky Addresses Knesset Israel Parliament
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72 views • March 25, 2022
March20th Speech Ukraine President Zelensky Addresses Knesset Israel Parliament
i24NEWS English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGzYE-528Dk&;t
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Addresses Israel's parliament
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-lawmakers-tear-into-zelensky-for-holocaust-comparisons-in-knesset-speech/
i24NEWS English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGzYE-528Dk&;t
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Addresses Israel's parliament
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-lawmakers-tear-into-zelensky-for-holocaust-comparisons-in-knesset-speech/
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