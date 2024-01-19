It Can't Go On Like This

We’re On Our Back Right Now

* [Bidan] is weak.

* The world knows it, sees it and exploits it.

* He has been up to a whole lot of nothing (good).

* Fake news targets Trump, protects Joe.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (18 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/xt5iCxgX4UE