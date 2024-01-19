It Can't Go On Like This

We’re On Our Back Right Now
* [Bidan] is weak.
* The world knows it, sees it and exploits it.
* He has been up to a whole lot of nothing (good).
* Fake news targets Trump, protects Joe.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (18 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.