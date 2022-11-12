lincolnkarim AIDS Dr Robert E Willner Nov 11 2022 - 10-28-94

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
lincolnkarim AIDS Dr Robert E Willner Nov 11 2022 - 10-28-94Lincoln Karim 2https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uZiE5AwE_M
Dr Robert E Willner Nov 11, 2022
October 28, 1994, in a press conference at a Greensboro, North Carolina hotel, Willner jabbed his finger with blood he said was from an HIV-infected patient