I AM Letting the EVIL GOVERNMENT HAVE IT Justice MERCY and FAITH, these are they that ye SHOULD HAVE DONE

I am tired of the satanic US government getting away with putting us under so much bondage. This is my rant against the US government and all the evil they have pulled. They have not exercised true justice, true mercy, or any two faith. But they have done is destroyed the family and destroyed the Americans with all of these billions of laws.
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
You can also go to my YouTube channel with these videos at
https://youtu.be/V2Im4tPfEoc?si=azl_qfKoSEKegfy- For study of the last days and the establishment of the kingdom you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.