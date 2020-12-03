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U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump case on voter fraud allegations
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131 views • December 03, 2020
Dec 2, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews, Matt Skow and Edward Szall provide coverage of the Kraken Wood press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, where attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are taking on the ballot manipulation. Rick provides historical context of the electoral challenge that could determine the real outcome of the 2020 Election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/2/2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews, Matt Skow and Edward Szall provide coverage of the Kraken Wood press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, where attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are taking on the ballot manipulation. Rick provides historical context of the electoral challenge that could determine the real outcome of the 2020 Election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/2/2020
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