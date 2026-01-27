BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Der echte Gandalf - echter noch als der echte :-)
d-outremer
d-outremer
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

Tolkien hat einige Einflüsse für seinen Gandalf angegeben... doch nur zu einer historischen Persönlichkeit hat Gandalf so frappant viele Ähnlichkeiten, dass ich diesen als die Idealvorlage zu Gandalf, ja als den eigentlichen, den echten, bezeichnen will: den Hl. Ulrich, Bischof von Augsburg!


Das im Video erwähnte Vorgänger-Filmchen "Die Ulrichslinie - oder Rätsel um das dreifache Erlach" hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMSP43bWbjw



Lizenzfreie Musik (dankeschön!):


"Movie Score A" . Dag Reinbott

"Movie Trailer" - evermusic

"The Saviour" - Dag Reinbott

"Saving the World" - Aaron Kenny

"Imperial Forces" - Aaron Kenny

"Chariots of War" - Akasha Gandhi

"Yonder Hill and Dale" - Aaron Kenny



Provided to YouTube by DistroKid


Movie Score A · Dag Reinbott


Blockbuster (Orchestral Film Music)


℗ 685193 Records DK


Released on: 2022-08-03


Auto-generated by YouTube.


Royalty Free Music Track available to use now on the YouTube Music Library for YOUR YouTube videos! / audiolibrary

Music composed, performed and recorded by Aaron Kenny.


New series of YouTube Library tracks! Music track performed/composed by Aaron Kenny, and free to use only on YouTube as part of the YouTube Audio Library license. Find it at: / audiolibrary


🎵 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/music

✅ 𝗠𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 & 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: https://campsite.bio/trackistador


►Copyright (Urheberrecht): You're free to use the song and you can also monetize the video on Youtube, just paste in "Music in background: Chariots of War by Aakash Gandhi" into your video description..

Du kannst diesen Song verwenden und dein Video auf Youtube monetarisieren, du musst nur "Musik im Hintergrund: Chariots of War von Aakash Gandhi" in deine Beschreibung einfügen.


►Follow Aakash Gandhi

● / 88keysto. .

● / 88keystoeuph. .

● / aakashgandhi


Royalty Free Medieval Music Track available to use now on the YouTube Music Library for YOUR YouTube videos!


Music composed, performed and recorded by Aaron Kenny.

Keywords
deutschlandtolkiengandalfschweizbischofherr der ringemittelerdeulrich von augsburgungarnlechfeldotto der grossetheoderichschlacht auf den katalaunischen feldern
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Garrison Vance
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

Mike Adams
Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Douglas Harrington
Trump&#8217;s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Trump’s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy