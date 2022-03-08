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Situation Update: Truth Bomb About Ukraine/Russia They Don't Want Us Knowing!! Military Tribunals Coming!! Their House Of Cards Is Crumbling!!
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26267 views • March 08, 2022
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Sources For This Video:
https://www.banned.video
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/03/food-price-index-hits-all-time-high-in-february-up-24-from-one-year-ago-and-its-going-higher/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/oh-great-now-we-have-a-hot-war-with-russia-and-we-are-being-warned-that-world-war-three-can-only-be-nuclear/
https://thenewamerican.com/kamala-on-the-case-we-have-crazies-negotiating-with-nuclear-armed-russia/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/04/pbs-hosts-neo-nazi-ukraine-mayor-blurs-image-of-hitler-accomplice-behind-him/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/putin-will-declare-war-on-any-country-creating-a-ukraine-no-fly-zone-that-very-second
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-06-big-tech-censors-russian-news-broadcasts.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82057/zelensky-and-the-fascists-he-will-hang-on-some-tree-on.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82056/how-ukraines-jewish-president-zelensky-made-peace-with-neonazi-paramilitaries-on-front-lines-of-war.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82063/us-has-contingency-for-ukraine-governmentinexile--covert-guerrilla.html
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources For This Video:
https://www.banned.video
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/03/food-price-index-hits-all-time-high-in-february-up-24-from-one-year-ago-and-its-going-higher/
https://endoftheamericandream.com/oh-great-now-we-have-a-hot-war-with-russia-and-we-are-being-warned-that-world-war-three-can-only-be-nuclear/
https://thenewamerican.com/kamala-on-the-case-we-have-crazies-negotiating-with-nuclear-armed-russia/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/04/pbs-hosts-neo-nazi-ukraine-mayor-blurs-image-of-hitler-accomplice-behind-him/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/putin-will-declare-war-on-any-country-creating-a-ukraine-no-fly-zone-that-very-second
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-06-big-tech-censors-russian-news-broadcasts.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82057/zelensky-and-the-fascists-he-will-hang-on-some-tree-on.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82056/how-ukraines-jewish-president-zelensky-made-peace-with-neonazi-paramilitaries-on-front-lines-of-war.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82063/us-has-contingency-for-ukraine-governmentinexile--covert-guerrilla.html
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